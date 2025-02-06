Samsung Galaxy S25 Enterprise Edition launches early: Here’s what’s different

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

TL;DR Samsung has launched the Galaxy S25 Enterprise Edition earlier than usual, with pre-orders now open in Europe.

The business-focused models have the same specs as the standard S25 series but include Knox Suite and enhanced business support.

Samsung highlights AI-powered business features like call transcription, Writing Assist, and IT admin controls for enhanced productivity and security.

Samsung usually waits a few months after the main Galaxy S launch to release the business model of the new flagships, but it’s switching the schedule this year. The manufacturer has officially launched the Galaxy S25 Enterprise Edition, making the business-focused variants of its flagship Android phone available for pre-order across Europe.

As SamMobile spotted, the Galaxy S25 Enterprise Edition is priced at £819 in the UK. There’s no Plus model yet, but the Galaxy S25 Ultra Enterprise Edition is priced at £1,269, so both base variants are £20 more than their normal counterparts.

The similar pricing is understandable as the Enterprise Editions offer the same specs as the standard Galaxy S25 series. However, the business models include a one-year subscription to Samsung Knox Suite and three years of enhanced business support. This is in addition to the seven major Android OS updates and seven years of security patches that Samsung has committed to on the Galaxy S25.

In the launch video above, Samsung emphasizes features designed to improve business productivity and security. The Call Transcript and Summary tool records and transcribes phone calls, offering AI-generated summaries to help professionals keep track of client discussions. The same transcription capabilities extend to recorded meetings, making documenting and retrieving key details easier. Writing Assist, another AI-driven feature, helps users draft professional emails by adjusting tone and style to match business needs.

Security features are also highlighted, with Samsung Knox allowing IT administrators to locate and remotely lock lost or stolen devices. Businesses can customize AI features to align with their specific security and privacy policies while benefiting from tools that streamline data migration, making it easier to switch devices without downtime.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.

You might like