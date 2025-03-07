Samsung's vision for the Galaxy S25 Edge comes into focus as leaks outline specs and pricing

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority Galaxy S25 Edge

A render of the S25 Edge’s screen is accompanied by measurements of the screen size.

The new device is expected to weigh the same as the Galaxy S25 and be almost 1.4mm thinner.

Whether you’re on board with 2025’s ultra-thin phone narrative or not, the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge is going to make quite a splash when it launches in the coming months. Its dimensions will be the most significant talking points, and thanks to some new leaks, we now have a much clearer picture of them.

A Galaxy S25 Plus screen with an S25 Ultra bezel Leaker Ice Universe is usually a reliable source, and they have been ‘confirming’ key stats about the upcoming addition to the Galaxy S25 series on X this morning. In one post, they shared an image of the S25 Edge screen with the caption, “The accurate rendering of the S25 Edge is here. The screen size is 6.656 inches, but the bezel is the same as the S25 Ultra, which is narrower than the S25+.”

In other words, the S25 Edge will have the same screen size as the S25 Plus but with the thinner bezel of the S25 Ultra, thereby slightly trimming the new phone’s overall front-on profile compared to the S25 Plus. This isn’t likely to be the key factor for a buyer deciding between the two, but it’s worth knowing, and it ties in with the earlier looks we’ve had at the device.

x/@UniverseIce Ice Universe shared this Galaxy S25 Edge screen render on X.

Several of the comments underneath the post were more concerned about the slim phone’s battery size, which is expected to be 4,000mAh. This is a common talking point, but there are always going to be trade-offs to produce thinner phones, with the battery size being a major one. It’s likely that anyone raising such issues isn’t the target audience for this new wave of devices.

Same weight as the S25, but much thinner In an earlier post, Ice Universe stated, “The weight of Galaxy S25 edge is confirmed, 162g, 5.84mm thick, and the price is similar to that of S25+.” The standard Galaxy S25 also weighs 162g, but the S25 Edge’s thickness of 5.84mm makes it almost 1.4mm thinner. This would also make the Edge 28g lighter than the S25 Plus.

It was previously speculated that the Galaxy S25 Edge’s price would be somewhere between the S25 Plus and Ultra, perhaps in the $1,099 to $1,149 range. If this leak is accurate and the price is closer to the $1,000 tag of the base model S25 Plus, it’s good news for buyers.

X/@UniverseIce

It also means those looking at the S25 Plus and Edge have a straight choice between a much thinner and slightly lighter phone or a bigger battery and a triple camera array. It’s a case of form over function, and respondents to the X poll posted by the leaker were fairly equally split between the two.

The S25 Edge is expected to sport Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, 12GB RAM, and 256GB storage. Industry sources have suggested it is likely to launch on April 16 before going on sale in May.

