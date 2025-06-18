Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge hits a new record-low price!

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

This is, by far, the hottest deal we’ve seen on the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge since its release, which happened just recently, in late May. Currently, you can buy the 512GB version for as low as $969.99. That is actually cheaper than the 256GB model, and it’s a record-low price for this device. Buy the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge with 512GB for just $969.99 ($250 off)

This offer is available from Amazon, but there are some things to keep in mind. Maximum savings only apply to the 512GB version in Titanium Silver and Titanium Icyblue. The Titanium Jetblack model costs more.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge (512GB) Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge (512GB) Ultra-thin. The Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge is the thinnest Galaxy S device ever but still packs a 6.7-inch AMOLED display, a Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, and a 200MP main camera. See price at Amazon Save $250.00

This is such a good deal considering the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge was so recently released. And today’s deal is arguably the most exciting. You can save $250 on the 512GB model, making it even cheaper than the 256GB version. In fact, this is the lowest price we’ve seen on this phone, regardless of storage space.

Of course, the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge’s main lure is its design. It’s super thin at just 5.8mm. That said, the Galaxy S25 Edge has plenty of other great things going for itself. It’s a high-end, premium smartphone. We often compare it to the Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus, because of its size and general specs. In some ways, it is actually better, though. It comes with a titanium frame, making the build more similar to that of the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra. It still gets an IP68 rating.

Of course, performance doesn’t suffer when you’re dealing with devices at these price points. This phone comes with a powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite processor and 12GB of RAM. It can handle any app or task you throw at it, including premium game titles.

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

Like all other premium Samsung phones, the Galaxy S25 Edge comes with a large 6.7-inch LTPO AMOLED 2X screen with a sharp QHD+ resolution and a smooth 120Hz refresh rate.

All that said, making such a thin phone surely has its sacrifices. In this case, the battery is pretty small at just 3,900mAh. The camera system also doesn’t get the same treatment as the main Galaxy S25 line handsets.

Go catch this deal while you can! It’s a novel phone, and its thin design is really nice for those of us who would rather avoid bulky pockets. It’s also one heck of a discount!