Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge truly discounted for the first time

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

We’ve seen some Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge deals already, but there haven’t been any actual discounts until today. Instead, you would get a storage upgrade or a free gift card. This is the first time we’ve seen the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge price reduced, and you can take it home at a $44 discount. Buy the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge for $1055.99 ($44 off)

This offer is available from Amazon. Just know that the discount only applies to the Titanium Jetblack and Titanium Silver color versions.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge Ultra-thin. The Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge is the thinnest Galaxy S device ever but still packs a 6.7-inch AMOLED display, a Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, and a 200MP main camera. See price at Amazon Save $44.00

It’s nice to see the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge getting a few sales so soon after its launch. It was only released in late May, which was about a couple of weeks ago.

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge is mainly known for its super-thin design. It measures a mere 5.8mm in thickness! That is not the only thing the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge has going for itself, though. This is a high-end, capable smartphone. In fact, we often compare it to the Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus in many other departments. They look very similar, are very close in size (except for the thinness, of course).

The Galaxy S25 Edge is actually better in some ways, though. It has a titanium frame, putting it closer to the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra in terms of build. It also has a Gorilla Glass Ceramic 2 front and a Gorilla Glass Victus 2 back. And you still get an IP68 rating for water and dust resistance.

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

The performance is up there with the best, as this phone features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset and 12GB of RAM. To summarize, it can handle any app you throw at it. A good premium handset will always have a great screen, and this one does too. It has a large 6.7-inch LTPO AMOLED 2X panel with a QHD+ resolution and a smooth 120Hz refresh rate.

Of course, the phone has its downsides. Any phone this thin has to make sacrifices somewhere, and such is the case here. The obvious one is the battery, which is pretty small at 3,900mAh. We also wish the cameras were better.

All things considered, the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge is a very interesting phone with a super slim body, great performance, top-of-the-line specs, and an overall amazing experience. This is its first actual discount, so go catch it before it goes away!