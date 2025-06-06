Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge deal still live: Free 512GB upgrade and $50 gift card

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

If you want a super-thin smartphone, the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge is all the rage right now. It was just released last week, so don’t expect any serious discounts, but Sammy is finding ways to sweeten the deal for early buyers. Right now, you can get a free storage upgrade and a $50 gift card when you buy the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge. Buy the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge with 512GB and a free $50 gift card for just $1,099.99 ($170 off)

This offer is available from Amazon. This means you would get an Amazon gift card. The offer applies to all color versions available: Titanium Jetblack, Titanium Silver, and Titanium Icyblue.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge (Free upgrade to 512GB + $50 gift card) Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge (Free upgrade to 512GB + $50 gift card) Ultra-thin. The Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge is the thinnest Galaxy S device ever but still packs a 6.7-inch AMOLED display, a Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, and a 200MP main camera. See price at Amazon Save $170.00 Limited Time Deal!

This is a pretty nice deal considering how recently the phone was released. There are no actual discounts on the device yet, but a free storage upgrade and a $50 gift card are great if you can use the extra storage space or if you were already thinking of getting something else from Amazon. Not to mention, it’s a pretty awesome phone!

The thinness is obviously the device’s main lure. It’s a mere 5.8mm thick! Of course, there is more to the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge than its thin profile.

We often compare it to the Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus. These phones are very similar, with the design being the main differentiator. That said, there are some nice benefits to getting the Galaxy S25 Edge. This one has a titanium frame, arguably making it better built. It also gets a Gorilla Glass Ceramic 2 front and a Gorilla Glass Victus 2 back. Of course, it keeps the IP68 rating. All things considered, this makes the build quality more similar to the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra!

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

Performance will be excellent, as well, considering it comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite processor and 12GB of RAM. Again, that’s the same as the Galaxy S25 Plus, so it can handle any app or task you throw at it, really. Even the display is very similar, featuring a 6.7-inch screen. It’s an LTPO AMOLED 2X panel with a QHD+ resolution and a smooth 120Hz refresh rate.

Of course, making such a thin phone has its downsides. The sacrifices aren’t horrible, but they are definitely something to keep in mind. Our main concern is that the battery is smaller at 3,900mAh. Camera versatility suffers a bit, too, as you only get two shooters. The main cam is still the 200MP one you get with the Ultra mode, though!

All that said, the Samsung Galaxy S25 is still an awesome phone, and its slim design makes it a really nice proposition for those who prefer something that’s easier to carry and handle. Not to mention, it is still a very powerful device. Catch this deal while you can! These launch deals don’t usually last long.