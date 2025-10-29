Get the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge at a record-low price before it's sold out!

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

If you want a thin Android phone, your best bet right now is the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge. For some days, it has been at a record-low price of $689.99. We thought it was a good idea to remind you of this offer again, as it seems stock is running out! Keep reading to learn more. Buy the Sasmung Galaxy S25 Edge for just $689.99 ($410 off)

This offer is available from Amazon. While the discount applied to all color versions, Amazon now only has the Titanium Silver version in stock. You can get the other colors from third-party sellers for more.

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge is at a record-low price, and it seems the deal is working. This is because the Titanium Jetblack and Titanium Icyblue are out of stock on Amazon. Only the Titanium silver model is available directly from Amazon; we’re not sure how long it will last. You might want to act quickly if you’re looking to catch this deal!

While many don’t see the value in it, I happen to be a big fan of the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge. Sure, you can get better phones, but in a world where high-end phones are very similar, I happen to prioritize form over function. This phone is among the thinnest at just 5.8mm! The only mainstream competitor is the Apple iPhone Air, really.

This phone isn’t just thin; it is also quite an outstanding device. Let’s expand on the design. It is super thin, but it is also quite resistant. You’re getting a sturdy titanium frame, which is usually something we see in the best of the best phones. It also sports Gorilla Glass Ceramic 2 in the front and Gorilla Glass Victus 2 in the back. You won’t have to worry about liquids or dust damaging it, either, as it gets an IP68 rating.

The rest of the experience is just as impressive. It performs amazingly, thanks to the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite processor and 12GB of RAM. The display, worthy of a Samsung flagship, is gorgeous. The 6.7-inch LTPO AMOLED 2X panel has a sharp QHD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate.

Are there any sacrifices that come with making such a thin phone? Definitely! The main one is that you can’t fit a large battery in such a reduced space. This one has a 3,900mAh battery. Also, while the camera system is good, it’s not as impressive as what you’ll find in the main Galaxy S25 series.

All things considered, though, the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge is a premium handset. The super-thin design is really just the cherry on top. And at only $689.99, it’s also a great deal. Just make sure to act quickly if you want to take advantage of this sale. Again, other colors have sold out already. We’re thinking it might be a matter of time before the Titanium Silver model is gone, too.

Extra deal: You can upgrade to the 512GB model for just a bit more!

If you can spare a bit of extra cash, the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge with 512GB is also at a really nice price! It’s $729.99. That is a $490 discount, and only $40 more than the 256GB model. Similarly, this one is also available from Amazon only in one color: Titanium Jetblack. This means it may also be gone soon!

