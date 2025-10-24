Catch a massive $490 discount on the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge with 512GB

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

Have you been considering getting a Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge? The phone is fantastic, especially if you want a super-thin handset. Keeping the design slim doesn’t have to mean sacrificing on storage space, though. Right now, you can buy the model with 512GB of storage at a record-low price, saving you a whopping $490. Buy the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge with 512GB for just $729.99 ($490 off)

This offer is available from Amazon. While the discount applies to all color versions, the Titanium Icyblue model is no longer available directly from Amazon, so it costs more from third-party sellers.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge (512GB) Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge (512GB) Ultra-thin. The Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge is the thinnest Galaxy S device ever but still packs a 6.7-inch AMOLED display, a Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, and a 200MP main camera. See price at Amazon Save $490.00 Limited Time Deal!

I am a big fan of the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge, even if some people aren’t too fond of it. Sure, you can get a better phone if you simply go with one of the standard Galaxy S25 devices, but I happen to focus a lot on design, and am also a fan of smaller phones. Truly small devices are very rare now, so the next best thing is to get a super-thin handset, and that’s where the Galaxy S25 Edge excels.

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge is a mere 5.8mm thick! Despite its thin body, it is actually pretty sturdy. It has a titanium frame, which is usually reserved for the best Android phones. It also has Gorilla Glass Ceramic 2 in the front and Gorilla Glass Victus 2 in the back. You’ll also enjoy an IP68 rating with impressive water and dust resistance.

You won’t be disappointed with the rest of the experience. It has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite processor and 12GB of RAM, so performance will be outstanding. The display is also worthy of a Samsung high-end device, offering a 6.7-inch LTPO AMOLED 2X panel with a crisp QHD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate.

There are some sacrifices that come with making such an especially thin phone, though. My main gripe with it is that it has a smaller 3,900mAh battery. Batteries need space, though, so it makes sense to see the battery capacity reduced. Also, the camera won’t be as impressive as what you get with the main Galaxy S25 series, but it is still really good.

All things considered, this deal is looking really enticing. The phone is amazingly thin and pretty capable, and at this price, it is cheaper than ever. Especially considering this is the 512GB version, which is the top storage offering for this phone. You’ll have more space for all those files, photos, videos, apps, and more. Go get yours at an amazing price while you can!

