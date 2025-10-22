Get the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge at a record-low price before the deal is gone!

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

I love small phones, but those are becoming amazingly rare these days. The next best thing for portability is opting for an ultra-thin handset, and the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge is one of your best options right now. Lucky for you, it’s also on sale for a record-low price of $689.99. Buy the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge for just $689.99 ($410 off)

This offer is available from Amazon. While the offer applies to all color versions available, Amazon no longer has the Jetblack model in stock. This means you can pick between Titanium Icyblue and Titanium Silver.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge Ultra-thin. The Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge is the thinnest Galaxy S device ever but still packs a 6.7-inch AMOLED display, a Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, and a 200MP main camera. See price at Amazon Save $410.00 Limited Time Deal!

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge is very special. Not only is it an awesome smartphone, but it is also one of the thinnest handsets around, at just 5.8mm in thickness. Some aren’t too fond of it, but those of us who focus on design will definitely appreciate it.

Let’s start with design, which is really the phone’s primary focus. Despite its slim profile, the device is strengthened by a titanium frame, a Gorilla Glass Ceramic 2 front, and a Gorilla Glass Victus 2 back. It comes with an IP68 rating, which is the standard in terms of water and dust resistance for smartphones.

You won’t be disappointed in terms of performance, either. The device comes with the same Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite processor as the main Galaxy S25 series. It also has 12GB of RAM. These specs put it up there with the best Android phones around. You’ll get a nice 6.7-inch LTPO AMOLED 2x display with a sharp QHD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate.

My only real complaint would be that the battery capacity is pretty low at 3,900mAh, but this is a super-thin phone. The trade-off makes sense. Otherwise, this is a fantastic phone, especially if you can save $410 on it! Remember, this is still a record-low price, and it has been at this low cost for some days. Chances are the price will jump back up soon, so act quickly!

