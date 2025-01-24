Galaxy S25 Edge could come with disappointingly slow 'fast' charging

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

TL;DR The Galaxy S25 Edge has been spotted on regulatory websites with a mere 25W wired charging support.

This is at par with the charging speed of the Galaxy S25 but slower than the 45W charging speed of the Galaxy S25 Plus and Galaxy S25 Ultra.

It is also significantly slower than devices from other brands like OnePlus, which have moved on to 80W fast charging.

All eyes are on the Galaxy S25 series, but most people aren’t particularly excited about these new Android flagships. Samsung hasn’t changed the design much over the years, and outside of a chip upgrade, the spec upgrades are also modest. That’s why more people are excited about the Galaxy S25 Edge, but Samsung has only teased the phone’s design. A new leak has shed light on the phone’s charging specifications, and it’s frankly disappointing.

The Galaxy S25 Edge has been spotted on the Chinese 3C certification website with the model number SM-S9370, as spotted by 91Mobiles. According to the listing, the Galaxy S25 Edge (previously presumed to be called the Galaxy S25 Slim) would support 25W charging.

This 25W charging is the same as the base model Galaxy S25 and quite slower than the 45W charging on the Galaxy S25 Plus and Galaxy S25 Ultra. The Galaxy S25 Slim is expected to slot between the S25 Plus and the S25 Ultra, so slower charging doesn’t make the device any more exciting.

Samsung’s 45W charging is also significantly slower than competing brands like OnePlus, which offer 80W charging on flagships these days and had offered 65W charging for many more years before that (since the OnePlus 8T in 2020 if you want to keep count). For more context, the Google Pixel 9 Pro XL supports 37W fast charging, while the smaller Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro support 27W charging.

Not only is the Galaxy S25 Slim not making any progress on charging speeds, but it could actively be going back to the era of wall-hugging. The Galaxy S25 Slim is thinner than the Galaxy S25, so it is expected to pack a smaller battery unless Samsung makes a move to Silicon Carbon batteries. Either way, we’re not expecting a giant battery in this phone, so it’s looking increasingly likely that consumers will be spending a lot of time near a charger.

Do you care about smartphone thinness? 1175 votes Yes, I want a 'Slim' phone, and I don't mind the tradeoffs. 15 % I am okay with how thick/thin phones currently are, and want them to remain the same. 42 % No, I want my next phone to be thicker for more battery and features. 43 %

