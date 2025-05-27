Flash deal: Samsung Galaxy S25 drops to $625 for the first time

Lanh Nguyen / Android Authority

Tuesday morning after Memorial Day isn’t when you’d necessarily expect to see the best Samsung Galaxy S25 deals of the year, but here we are. Amazon is currently listing one colorway of the standard S25 at an all-time low price of just $624.99, while there’s also a record price drop on the Galaxy S25 Plus – the best Android phone on the market. Samsung Galaxy S25 for $624.99 ($175 off)

Only the Mint color of the Galaxy S25 is down at this amazing price. After years of watching Amazon deals, this is usually a surefire sign that the offer isn’t going to last long. The Galaxy S25 Plus has also never been listed as low as its current $749.99 price from the retail giant, and you have two colorways to choose from on that deal.

Any casual Android fan knows what these high-end handsets can do. Both models feature the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chip, a brighter display than the S24 range, and One UI 7 out of the box. While they share the same camera setup and overall design, the S25 Plus edges ahead with a larger 6.7-inch screen (compared to 6.2 inches on the base model) and a bigger battery to match. The Plus model also supports faster wired charging, making it a better pick for power users. If you’re after a compact flagship experience, the regular S25 still ticks all the boxes.

I hope we’re wrong about these Galaxy S25 deals being extremely temporary, but they’ll undoubtedly be popular. The widgets above take you to them.