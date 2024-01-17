Buyers have become a little more demanding when it comes to the construction of their smartphones, as they should — if companies are going to ask for upwards of $1,000 for top-end models, they should be able to withstand some punishment, with or without a case. So then, are Samsung’s new S24 flagships waterproof enough to meet that standard?

Is the Samsung Galaxy S24 series waterproof?

For most practical purposes yes, but not truly. The phones have an IP68 water resistance rating. They can survive most brief encounters with water, but you shouldn’t take them swimming or in the shower, much less go ocean diving with them.

What does the IP68 rating mean on the Galaxy S24? You can learn more in our guide to IP ratings, but the gist is that the last two numbers represent the dust and water resistance levels of a device. In this scenario, the “6” means S24 phones are completely dust-tight. There’s no stronger dust resistance. The “8” means that the phones can be submerged in 1.5 meters (about 4.9 feet) of fresh water for 30 minutes. They’re also able to handle light sprays such as rain.

How durable is the Samsung Galaxy S24 series?

The S24 series is on the tougher end of the spectrum in terms of smartphones. Although it’s increasingly common for phones to reach an IP68 rating, many are still rated at IP67 or below. Budget or foldable phones typically make more sacrifices in this area. Samsung’s own Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Z Fold 5, for example, share an IPX8 certification. That means that while they have water resistance similar to the S24 series, there’s no dust protection whatsoever. This stems from their hinges, and in spite of their high pricetags, upwards of $1,800 for the Z Fold 5.

As we’ve previously suggested, there are important limitations to the IP68 rating. It only applies to fresh water, so if you drop your phone in the Caribbean or the Pacific, the salt could easily ruin it. Chlorinated pool water is a bad idea as well. And while the S24 series can survive exposure to sprays, it’s not IP69-rated against jets with high pressure and/or temperature, which is why you should never take one into the shower or aim a hose at it.

The depth and duration specified for IP68 needs to be taken seriously. The longer or deeper an S24 is in water, the more likely it is that its seals are going to break down, whether from exposure or pressure. An S24 should never be taken snorkeling or scuba diving, at least not without a specialized case, and your phone could be toast if it sinks to the bottom of a pool, no matter how quickly you jump in after it. After any water exposure an S24 should be dried with a soft cloth, and rinsed first if it was exposed to something other than fresh water.

In terms of general durability, all S24 models use aluminum frames. The S24 and S24 Plus use Gorilla Glass Victus 2 for the front and back, while the S24 Ultra upgrades to Gorilla Armor. They should be fairly resistant to scratches and dents, but Victus 2 crack protection versus concrete-like surfaces is limited to a drop height of 1m (just under 3.3ft). If you’re regularly holding your phone at standing height in places like office lobbies or city streets, you should automatically be considering a rugged case.

FAQs

Can I go swimming with my Galaxy S24? No. The S24 series isn’t protected against salt or chlorine, and even if it was, you’d be limited to near-surface swimming for less than 30 minutes.

What happens if the S Pen gets wet? Out of necessity the S Pen shares the S24’s IP68 rating, but if it’s ever exposed to water, you should dry it as soon as possible using a soft cloth. Furthermore, on the S24 Ultra, you’ll need to get any water out of the pen’s charging port.

Can I take my Galaxy S24 in the shower? No. It probably wouldn’t be an immediate disaster, but like most phones, the S24 series isn’t rated for high pressures and temperatures. Regular shower exposure will unnecessarily erode water resistance. If you want to listen to music or podcasts while you scrub, it’s better to buy a waterproof Bluetooth speaker.

Can I use my Galaxy S24 in the rain? Yes, although it’s best to put your phone away in heavy rain, and in any event you should dry your phone off at the earliest convenience.

