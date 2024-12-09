Samsung deals: Save up to $700 on the best Galaxy phones

Damien Wilde / Android Authority

Samsung is still the most popular Android smartphone manufacturer, and today, we came across some really good deals on the brand’s two best smartphones. The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is $300 off, slashing the price to just $999.99. If you want the ultra-expensive Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6, that one is a whopping $700 off, bringing the cost down to a much more bearable $1,199.99. Get the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra for just $999.99 Get the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 for just $1,199.99

Both of these offers are available directly from Samsung. In the case of the Galaxy S24 Ultra deal, the discount applies to all color versions. This isn’t the case for the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6. Only the Crafted Black and White color models are $1,199.99. Other colors will cost you $1,499.99.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra The best of the best in the S24 series Samsung's true flagship device, the Galaxy S24 Ultra offers the very best specs and features from any Galaxy phone to date. Ai and camera functions are the name of the game, with a 200MP primary camera, 50MP 5x telephoto, 10MP 3x telephoto, and 12MP ultrawide shooters. Smaller display bezels, 2,600 nit display, 5,000 mAh battery, an advanced cooling vapor chamber, up to 1TB of UFS 4.0 storage, and 12GB of RAM make for a powerful mobile computing system. The new ProVisual Engine offers AI-powered camera tools for photo and video capture. See price at Samsung Save $300.00

While not exactly the hottest deal we’ve seen on the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra lately, we’re not sure the $899.99 sale will return. If you missed the previous offer, getting the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra for just $999.99 is still a great deal on one of the best smartphones in 2024.

In our Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra review, we mentioned that the high price tag is the main complaint about this handset. That gets solved with this discount. Aside from that, Samsung made no sacrifices here. For starters, both the design and build quality are stunning. The strong titanium frame will look and feel great, and there is Gorilla Glass Armor on the back and front of the phone. It gets an IP68 rating, too, so it can handle the elements very well.

As you can expect from any flagship Samsung phone, performance is nothing to scoff at. This device comes with a powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 and 12GB of RAM. It will run any app or game without a hiccup. You’ll also enjoy all your content on a 6.8-inch Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X screen with a sharp QHD+ resolution and a fluid 120Hz refresh rate.

By the way, it also has one of the best phone camera systems. The only real competitors in this department are Google and Apple. You’ll also enjoy the added benefit of the S Pen. Battery life is outstanding at about a day and a quarter, and you’ll get an industry-leading seven-year update promise.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Thinner, lighter, and more powerful than ever. With a focus on refinement over previous generation Fold phones, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 rocks a 6.3-inch cover screen, a 7.6-inch, 20.9:18, 120Hz AMOLED folding display, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Mobile Platform for Galaxy chipset, a 50MP camera, 12GB of RAM, and up to 1TB of internal storage. See price at Samsung Save $700.00

If you’re into foldable smartphones, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 is up there with the best. It’s also among the most expensive at a whopping retail price of $1,899.99! A $700 discount brings the price to a much more bearable level. At this price, it beats the Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold, and even the OnePlus Open, which is considered an affordable alternative.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 is also a high-end device, so it’s made with quality materials like aluminum and Gorilla Glass Victus 2. And despite its foldable nature, it still gets a pretty nice IP48 rating for outstanding water resistance.

You won’t find yourself needing a performance boost with this phone, as it also comes with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 and 12GB of RAM. It is powerful! Of course, the main highlight is the large internal display, which measures 7.6 inches. It comes with a Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X panel with a 2,160 x 1,856 resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. The 6.3-inch external display is also helpful when you want to conserve battery or prefer an experience that is more similar to a regular smartphone.

All that said, the camera system isn’t as amazing as the Galaxy S24 Ultra’s, but it will take some nice shots. We also found battery life isn’t too bad, and were able to make a full charge last a full day. And it also gets a seven-year update promise. Are you thinking of getting any of these phones? You best act quickly because these deals won’t last forever. We’re also not sure if the discount will get any better during the holidays.

You might like

Comments