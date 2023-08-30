The Galaxy S24 Ultra could stick with Snapdragon after all

Ryan Whitwam / Android Authority

TL;DR A leaker asserts that the Galaxy S24 Ultra will get Snapdragon power in all regions.

This comes after a claim that the base Galaxy S24 will get Exynos power across the board.

Samsung is gearing up to launch the Galaxy S24 series in early 2024, and leaks over the last few months suggest that the firm’s Exynos chipsets will be used in some capacity. Now, another leaker has made a chipset-related claim.

Tipster Revegnus claimed on X that the Galaxy S24 Ultra will use a Snapdragon processor regardless of the region.

The assertion comes after conflicting leaks regarding the use of Exynos chipsets in the S24 series. One set of leaks suggests that the entire Galaxy S24 series will come with Exynos chips in some regions. Meanwhile, recent leaks point to the base Galaxy S24 packing Exynos power in all regions while Plus and Ultra models get Snapdragon chips regardless of region. Today’s claim seemingly supports the latter theory, although the tipster didn’t dish out any info on the Plus model’s chip.

Do you want Snapdragon or Exynos power in the S24 series? 225 votes Snapdragon for me. 80 % Exynos, please. 2 % Whichever one is better 19 %

Nevertheless, we’d be happy if the Galaxy S24 Ultra is equipped with a Snapdragon processor in all regions. Qualcomm’s chipsets have usually reigned supreme over Samsung’s Exynos chips, so it makes sense for the most expensive Galaxy S phone to get the most capable processor.

Of course, we’re assuming that the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 will be superior to the Exynos 2400, but it’s entirely possible that the tables could turn in 2024.

