Act fast to score $300 off the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

Amazon’s Big Deals Days sale might have gone a little under your radar, but it’s offering up a rare chance to save big on some of the top Android phones on the market. A prime example of this is the stunning discounts on the Samsung Galaxy S24 series, with record savings of up to $300 to be had on the range.

The biggest price drop is on the most expensive device of the three, with the base model of Galaxy S24 Ultra down to just $997.48. the Galaxy S24 Plus is $250 off at $749.99, while the standard Galaxy S24 is available for only $599.99. In all three cases, we’ve never tracked them selling so low on Amazon.

Since this is effectively a second Prime Day of the year, you’ll need an Amazon Prime membership to score these Samsung Galaxy S24 savings. The good news is that you can sign up for the free 30-day trial specifically for this purpose and then cancel before you have to start paying.

The sale ends tomorrow night, so you don’t have long to lock in these discounts. The widgets above will take you to the deals.

