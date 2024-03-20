Galaxy S24 Ultra's major camera update is still in the works and could be coming soon

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

TL;DR The Galaxy S24 Ultra is overdue a camera update, as users have complained of various issues, including focusing issues and yellow tint on images.

According to a leak, Samsung’s March update may not have camera improvements, but the April update could be a “major camera update” that improves white balance and telephoto image quality.

The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra has largely been well-received globally. Many reviewers and users alike have praised the phones unanimously, but many have recognized that there is room to improve, especially for the cameras on the devices. If you’re waiting for a camera update to come and fix the issues you have been facing on your S24 Ultra, you may have to wait a bit more.

According to leaker Ice Universe, Samsung is working on two updates for the Galaxy S24 Ultra. The March update is said to add an “underage” mode and some (unspecified) optimizations, though the camera itself will not be seeing any major updates. However, users can look forward to the April update for the Galaxy S24 Ultra, which is said to improve white balance and telephoto image quality.

Samsung promised to roll out an update last month that would include improvements to the camera, such as upgrades to the device’s zoom functions, Portrait Mode, Nightography, rear camera video shooting capabilities, and more. However, the update that rolled out did not specifically mention these changes in the changelog.

While it would be difficult to please everyone, as people have different expectations, there are enough complaints and feedback out there to indicate that the Galaxy S24 series desperately needs some camera improvements. Other phones have long overtaken Samsung for the crown of the best smartphone camera, and Samsung has been banking hard on the versatility of its camera setup to pull it through. However, with so many complaints piling up and no improvements in sight, it may not be able to retain consumer confidence for too long.

