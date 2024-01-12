Leaked Galaxy S24 Ultra hands-on video reveals Samsung's vision of a flatter future

DavidMa05368498

TL;DR The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra has appeared in a leaked hands-on video showing off its new flat display.

The clip all but confirms that the Galaxy S24 Ultra is ditching the curved display for good and instead opts for a sharp and boxy design.

The bezels also look trimmer, and the selfie camera cutout looks smaller compared to the previous model.

From now until next week, it will be raining Samsung leaks. We’ve already heard and seen almost everything there is to know about the Galaxy S24 series, but there’s always room for more reveals ahead of the official January 17 Unpacked event.

The latest leak comes from Tipster Ice Universe, who has posted an alleged hands-on video of the Galaxy S24 Ultra on X (formerly Twitter). The clip is just a few seconds long, but it’s enough to show what looks like a pretty flat display with sharp corners. If there are any curves here, they are minimal and highly reduced compared to previous Ultra models. It looks like Samsung has removed the curved edges entirely from the Galaxy S24 Ultra.

It’s no surprise Samsung is opting for a flat screen on the S24 Ultra this year. Last year’s S23 Ultra paved the way for this transformation with noticeably reduced curves. The S24 Ultra in the leaked video sports a fully flat screen to match the rest of the lineup. The bezels also look trimmer, and the selfie camera cutout looks smaller.

What do you think of the new flat Galaxy S24 Ultra design?

Comments