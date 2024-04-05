Samsung finally shows off Gorilla Armor on the Galaxy S24 Ultra

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

Samsung has finally released new resources highlighting how Gorilla Armor is made and what users can expect.

The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is a really capable flagship smartphone, and one of its highlights is the new Gorilla Armor protection layer on the display. This Gorilla Armor succeeds the Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2, but both Samsung and Corning have been strangely tight-lipped about the product. Samsung has finally shared details about Gorilla Armor and what makes it so special.

In a newsroom post, Samsung shared some of the science that Corning and Samsung collaborated on for the Gorilla Armor. Samsung says that Gorilla Armor is the most scratch-resistant and optically advanced Gorilla Glass ever made, pitching it as better in those areas than the Gorilla Glass Victus 2.

Samsung says it uses an extremely precise layering process to achieve Gorilla Armor’s anti-reflective properties. The layers (material not specified) are applied to the glass surface at nanometer-level precision. This process claims to create a one-of-a-kind display material that reduces glare by up to 75% compared to typical glass.

Samsung says this enhances display readability and minimizes screen reflections in almost any environment. Even bright sun and harsh overhead lights are no match for the display. I can attest to this, as the Galaxy S24 Ultra’s display shows very few light reflections. As my colleague Ryan notes in his Galaxy S24 Ultra review, the glare-resistant treatment is an easy win for Samsung and is very influential in making the display significantly easier to use in broad daylight.

Samsung further says that the layering process incorporates a durable layer (the material is not specified again) for greater protection against micro-scratches. Vacuum deposition systems are deployed in an ultra-clean environment, similar to what we see in semiconductor manufacturing.

The result is that the Gorilla Armor is said to be scratch-resistant by more than four times compared to “competitive aluminosilicate cover glasses.” Indeed, the Galaxy S24 Ultra has performed admirably in this area, too, and my personal unit, purchased on day 1, remains free of micro-scratches that otherwise would have accumulated through daily use.

Previously, Samsung and Corning have said that Gorilla Armor performs “up to three times better” on drop tests and shows “over four times more” scratch resistance compared to an unnamed “competitive aluminosilicate cover glasses.” Gorilla Armor is also said to reduce reflectance by up to 75%.

I strongly believe that Samsung and Corning undersold Gorilla Armor on the Galaxy S24 Ultra, as it is one of those changes that makes a material difference to the user experience beyond what you can see on the spec sheet.

