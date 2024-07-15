Save $270 on the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, one of the best phones in existence

Lanh Nguyen / Android Authority

The brand-new Samsung Galaxy Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6 are awesome, but Sammy’s defacto high-end device is still the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra. Many would say it is actually a better phone, and right now, you can get it at what we believe could be a record-low price. The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is currently $270 off, bringing the price down to $1,030. Get the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra for just $1,030

This deal is available from Best Buy. The discounted price applies to all available colors with 256GB of internal storage. These are Titanium Black, Titanium Gray, Titanium Violet, and Titanium Yellow. If you want more storage, the 512GB and 1TB versions are also discounted by $270. Of course, those have higher normal prices.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra The best of the best in the S24 series Samsung's true flagship device, the Galaxy S24 Ultra offers the very best specs and features from any Galaxy phone to date. Ai and camera functions are the name of the game, with a 200MP primary camera, 50MP 5x telephoto, 10MP 3x telephoto, and 12MP ultrawide shooters. Smaller display bezels, 2,600 nit display, 5,000 mAh battery, an advanced cooling vapor chamber, up to 1TB of UFS 4.0 storage, and 12GB of RAM make for a powerful mobile computing system. The new ProVisual Engine offers AI-powered camera tools for photo and video capture. See price at Best Buy Save $270.00

The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is nothing short of amazing. This device has it all. It features a powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 and 12GB of RAM, ensuring smooth and snappy performance. The display is large at 6.8 inches, with a crisp 3,120 x 1,440 resolution and a smooth 120Hz refresh rate. While the battery is averagely sized at 5,000mAh, software enhancements helped us push a full charge past a day and a quarter.

Of course, the camera system competes only with the best camera phones out there. Not to mention, you get extra perks like an S Pen included. And, of course, the design and build quality are top-notch. You can learn more about the device in our Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra review, but the short summary is that it is one of the best phones in existence right now.

Good things come to those who wait, but you should seize the opportunity when it finally rises. Saving this much on a device as amazing as the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is definitely exciting, so go get it before the deal is gone!

