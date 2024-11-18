Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra plunges $350 in early Amazon Black Friday deal

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

Every retailer wants to be the first to launch its Black Friday offers, so you can expect them to come thick and fast from here on in. Amazon is a prime example, dropping the price of the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra to just $949.99 in an early holiday deal. Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra for $949.99 ($350 off)

This is the best price we’ve ever tracked on the flagship Android phone, and the same savings apply to the larger storage capacity models. For example, you can pick up the 512GB variant in some colorways for $1,069.99, down from $1,419.99.

While not quite at the same scale, the discounts on the other devices in the Galaxy S24 series are well worth a look. In particular, the $200 price drop on the Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus reduces the price of the base model to $799.99 in all colors. This is the pick of the bunch for many, including me — I just ordered mine in the holiday sales!

The standard Galaxy S24 is on offer for $699.99, representing a $100 markdown. A more modest discount than its stablemates, but this is still one of the best prices we’ve seen the phone all year.

The Galaxy S24 Ultra deal and those of its siblings are likely to be subject to stock constraints. To check out the offers, click the widgets above.

