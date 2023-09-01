The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra could get a new 200MP sensor

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

TL;DR The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra could come with a new 200MP Samsung ISOCELL HP2SX sensor.

This sensor is said to be a refined version of the 200MP ISOCELL HP2 sensor found in the Galaxy S23 Ultra.

Thanks to their easy availability, Samsung’s flagships are preferred by many over the world. In many regions, they are the uncontested best smartphones you can buy. With the Galaxy S24 series, we’re expecting more of the same, with Samsung continuing to push forward with slight upgrades to what are already great flagships. If new leaks are to be believed, the Galaxy S24 Ultra could stick with its 200MP primary rear camera but make a slight upgrade even then.

According to leaker Ice Universe, the Galaxy S24 Ultra could come with the 200MP Samsung ISOCELL HP2SX sensor. This is said to be an optimized version of the ISOCELL HP2 that is found on the Galaxy S23 Ultra. It will continue to feature a 1/1.3-inch sensor with an individual pixel size of 0.6µm.

If this rumor is true, the technical specifications of the HP2SX appear to be very similar to that of the HP2. And we wouldn’t consider it a bad thing either.

As we note in our Galaxy S23 Ultra review, the 200MP HP2 sensor with its wide f/1.7 aperture and 16-to-1 pixel binning plays a big part in the phone’s ability to deliver excellent photos. The pixel-binned images preserve details exceptionally well during the day, and Samsung’s color profile is reasonably accurate. Low light and night shots are also pretty good, and you wouldn’t be disappointed with video recording, either.

If the HP2SX uses the HP2 as the base, then we can rightfully expect things to only get better from here, even if it is only with small margins. Other rumors have suggested that the Galaxy S24 Ultra could also stick with Snapdragon in all regions, meaning we could take advantage of the presumed ISP improvements on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 as well.

While we still don’t expect the Galaxy S24 Ultra’s primary camera to be a game changer over the Galaxy S23 Ultra, we are still hoping for a slightly better experience.

Other leaks on the Galaxy S24 Ultra have suggested that the Galaxy S24 Ultra could come with a flat 6.78-inch display with a 3,120 x 1,440 resolution, 19.5:9 aspect ratio, and a peak brightness of 2,500 nits. It could feature 12GB and 16GB RAM options, 256GB, 512GB, 1TB, and even a 2TB storage option. Further, we can also expect a titanium frame, alongside the usual features such as an IP6 rating, 5,000mAh battery, 45W fast charging, 15W wireless charging, and 4.5W reverse wireless charging.

A few more months remain before the Galaxy S24 Ultra becomes official. We hope to learn more soon.

