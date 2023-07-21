The Galaxy S24 series might not get a selfie camera upgrade

Harley Maranan / Android Authority

TL;DR The Samsung Galaxy S24 series will stick with a 12MP camera, according to a new report.

This suggests that we won’t see a notable boost to selfie image quality.

We’ve already seen some Samsung Galaxy S24 series leaks, even though the phones are only expected to launch in the new year. Now, another leak may have dished out a key detail related to the selfie camera.

GalaxyClub reports that the Galaxy S24 series will stick with a 12MP selfie camera. The outlet specifically adds that the S24 Ultra will get a 12MP shooter as well. So those hoping for a return to the S22 Ultra’s 40MP front-facing camera might be disappointed.

The website also asserts that Samsung wants to keep the punch-hole cutouts as small as possible. This suggests that we shouldn’t expect bigger 12MP sensors, which would’ve been able to deliver brighter shots with less noise.

This doesn’t mean we won’t see better selfie results, as Samsung can improve photo and video quality via software tuning and the processor. Nevertheless, it sounds like we shouldn’t expect a dramatic upgrade next year.

