Leak suggests only one Samsung Galaxy S24 model will get a RAM boost and it's not the Ultra

DavidMa05368498

TL;DR The RAM variants of the Galaxy S24 series have leaked.

Samsung is reportedly only increasing the RAM on one model in the series.

The Galaxy S24 Ultra is now not expected to get the previously rumored 16GM RAM boost.

With its launch just a month or so away, the Samsung Galaxy S24 series is hot news fodder right now. Today’s leak purportedly reveals all the variants of the Galaxy S24 series, debunking a previous rumor about the Ultra model featuring 16GB of RAM.

According to leaker Ice Universe, Samsung will not release a 16GB RAM variant of the Galaxy S24 Ultra. Just like last year, the company will reportedly stick to the 8GB and 12GB RAM configurations for its top-tier flagship.

As we move lower in the lineup, the Galaxy S24 Plus is expected to come in 8GB and 12GB RAM variants. Meanwhile, the vanilla Galaxy S24 is again limited to 8GB RAM.

Ice Universe

So it looks like only the middle-placed Galaxy S23 Plus is getting a memory upgrade next year with a 12GB model. The Galaxy S23 Plus before it did not have any other RAM options besides the 8GB version.

Interestingly, tipster Revegnus points out that Samsung was indeed experimenting with a 16GB RAM prototype of the Galaxy S23 Ultra, which the company has seemingly canceled ahead of the phone going into final production.

Comments