New update incoming for Samsung Galaxy S24 series!

TL;DR The Samsung Galaxy S24 series is now getting the May security update.

It fixes 45 security vulnerabilities in Galaxy devices.

The update is now rolling out in the US and Europe.

Folks using a Samsung Galaxy S24 series phone — there’s a new update heading your way. The company has started pushing out the May update for the Galaxy S24, S24 Plus, and S24 Ultra in the US and Europe.

Yes, this month, Samsung took longer than usual to release the latest security patch. The phone maker is usually ahead of Google in pushing out monthly updates to its handsets. Nevertheless, the update is here and should reach your Galaxy S24 units over the next few days.

The May 2024 Galaxy S24 series update weighs around 519MB and seems to include nothing except the latest security patch level. It could have some bug fixes onboard, but Samsung hasn’t detailed anything in particular in its changelog (via SamMobile).

As mentioned in Samsung’s security bulletin, the May 2024 security update fixes 45 security vulnerabilities in Galaxy devices.

Interestingly, the same May update rolling out in Europe seems to be a bit lighter than the US version. SamMobile reports that the update weighs close to 300MB for the Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24 Plus in Europe and just over 400MB for the Galaxy S24 Ultra. We wonder what Samsung is leaving out in the region.

If you haven’t received a notification to update your phone, you can check for the latest Galaxy S24 software by heading to Settings > Software Update > Download and Install.

