Leaked Galaxy S24 series spec sheet raises 1 question: What's a quad telephoto?

TL;DR Reliable leaker Evan Blass has posted an official-looking Galaxy S24 series spec sheet.

The sheet notes that the S24 Ultra has a “quad telephoto” system, which seems like a marketing term on Samsung’s part.

The specs also illustrate a growing gap between the S24 and S24 Plus.

We’ve already seen a trove of 100 Galaxy S24 series renders appearing online today, but the leaks aren’t ending for the day just yet. A veteran leaker has now posted an official-looking summary of specs.

Evan Blass posted what appears to be an official Galaxy S24 series spec sheet on Threads. The sheet doesn’t dish out every single detail but does highlight the key features of the 2024 flagship phones.

Galaxy S24 Ultra specs: Vague telephoto claims The sheet notes that all three phones will have a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, an IP68 rating, 2,600 nits of peak display brightness, 8K recording, and software features like a “smart keyboard” and dynamic lock screen.

The Galaxy S24 Ultra is said to offer a titanium design, a 6.8-inch QHD+ screen, 12GB of RAM, 256GB or 512GB of storage, a 5,000mAh battery capable of hitting 65% in 30 minutes, and a 200MP main camera. However, it’s the zoom section that has us a little confused.

Samsung’s Ultra phone is said to offer a “quad telephoto” system with 2x, 3x, 5x, and 10x zoom being mentioned. This doesn’t clear up the conflicting rumors that the S24 Ultra could have either a 3x and 10x dual telephoto camera setup or a 3x and 5x telephoto pairing.

If we had to bet on it, we’re guessing that Samsung is using cropping and hybrid zoom from a 5x camera to achieve 10x zoom. The “quad telephoto” branding is cheeky though, as it implies that you’re getting native 2x, 3x, 5x, and 10x zoom. Then again, this is the same smartphone brand that invented the term “hybrid-optic zoom” for the Galaxy S20/S20 Plus/S21/S21 Plus when it used hybrid zoom from a 1x camera.

In other words, it seems like Samsung’s “quad telephoto” claim is just another reminder that you shouldn’t believe what smartphone manufacturers tell you about zoom.

What about the Galaxy S24 and S24 Plus? The Galaxy S24 and S24 Plus share a few features in common, as you’d expect. This includes an Armor Aluminum 2.0 design, a 50MP main camera, 30x digital zoom, and a “dual telephoto” system with 2x and 3x zoom. Previous leaks already note that the phones have a single, 3x telephoto camera, so you can forget about a second, 2x tele lens here. The company currently offers a 2x zoom option on its phones via cropping from the main camera, so we’re guessing the same applies here.

Samsung’s Plus variant offers a 6.7-inch QHD+ screen, 12GB of RAM, 256GB or 512GB of storage, and a 4,900mAh battery that can hit 65% capacity in 30 minutes.

Meanwhile, the spec sheet shows that the vanilla Galaxy S24 will have a 6.2-inch FHD+ screen and a 4,000mAh battery that can hit 50% capacity in 30 minutes. This latter figure suggests that the S24 will have 25W charging once again. The sheet also reveals that the phone will offer 8GB of RAM, and 128GB or 256GB of storage. That means you’ve got less RAM and base storage than the Plus device.

Either way, it looks like there isn’t much more to know about these phones outside of more software information and pricing/availability details. We’ve got just under a month to go until the expected launch date, so we don’t have to wait long to get all the details.

