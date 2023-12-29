Here are some more Galaxy S24 series renders for your viewing pleasure

TL;DR Some more renders of the Galaxy S24 series have leaked.

These images corroborate the flat display on the Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24 Plus and the almost flat display of the Galaxy S24 Ultra.

Samsung is expected to announce the Galaxy S24 series in early January 2024. Practically everything about the phones has leaked, including images and spec sheets. We’ve seen the device from all angles, but we can’t hold our excitement, so here are some more clean renders of the upcoming phones.

These new renders come courtesy of Arsène Lupin, who also shared clean renders last week. However, Samsung managed to get those renders taken down on X (the platform formerly known as Twitter).

Here are the clean renders for the Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24 Plus, and Galaxy S24 Ultra:

While the Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24 Plus have flat displays, the Galaxy S24 Ultra also has a flat-ish display. There’s a very subtle curve at the edge, but that curve is more on the outer glass layer than the actual display layer.

A recent EU pricing leak suggests that the Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24 could be priced cheaper, while the Galaxy S24 Ultra would be priced higher than its predecessor. US pricing for the devices has not been leaked yet, and direct conversion of the EU price would not paint a fair picture. But we can take for granted that the Galaxy S24 series will be priced competitively in the region, with plenty of pre-order discounts and trade-in deals.

We’re expecting the devices to be launched in the middle of January 2024. The phones are expected to get the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC in the US. In other key regions, the base S24 and S24 Plus are expected to get the Exynos 2400 SoC, while the Ultra will retain the Snapdragon. So, outside the US, you may need to shell out for the Ultra if you want to get the best SoC. We’ll have to wait for Samsung to officially launch the phone to confirm if this will be the case.

