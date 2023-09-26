Samsung Galaxy S24 series launch date possibly leaked

Aamir Siddiqui / Android Authority

TL;DR According to leaker Ice Universe, Samsung could launch the Galaxy S24 series on January 18.

That’s just two weeks ahead of the Galaxy S23 lineup, which debuted on February 1 this year.

Samsung will reportedly start mass production for the new flagships in November.

We’ve been hearing for some time now that Samsung could expedite the launch of the Galaxy S24 series by a few weeks. Now, tipster Ice Universe has revealed on Weibo that the new flagships could launch around January 18, 2024.

The leaker admits this potential Galaxy S24 launch date may not be completely accurate but is more of a timeframe reference for when we can expect Samsung’s announcement.

It was previously reported that the company is pushing up the Galaxy S24 series launch to better compete with the iPhone 15 series. Samsung launched the Galaxy S23 trio on February 1 this year, so a January 18 launch date for the Galaxy S24 series doesn’t seem implausible. In fact, a recent report stated that Samsung plans to start mass production of the new S series phones in November. That gives the company plenty of time to bring the devices to market in January.

Unfortunately, it looks like we won’t get to see Samsung’s new phones at CES 2024, which is scheduled between January 9 and January 12. Samsung probably wants all eyes on its own Unpacked event rather than muddy the waters with a CES announcement.

Once again, we want to emphasize that today’s leak doesn’t give us an exact launch date for the Galaxy S24 series. We will have to wait for more trustworthy sources to come up with that information or for Samsung itself to reveal it. The former will most likely happen before we hear anything from the company.

