Breaking: Samsung Galaxy S24 series is now getting its first update

TL;DR Samsung has started rolling out the first Galaxy S24 series software update.

The update carries several camera and imaging improvements.

It also brings a new Vividness slider to the phones.

Samsung is now rolling out the much-awaited first software update for the Galaxy S24 series. Thanks to a tip from Mishaal Rahman, we now know exactly what the update contains. But if you’re in the US, don’t go looking for that OTA just yet. The update is only rolling out in South Korea for now and is expected to hit devices in the US starting February 22.

Anyhow, there are a bunch of improvements in the 554MB Galaxy S24 series update, including those users had been asking for since the launch of the phones. It also brings the February security patch to the phones.

The update carries the new Vividness slider that lets users adjust the screen’s vividness to their liking. Samsung opted for more muted colors with the default Vivid color profile this time, but the new slider will let you dial up the colors to fix that washed-out look. You’ll find the slider in Settings > Display > Advanced settings when you receive the update.

Samsung also notes on its Korean community forums that the Galaxy S24 update carries several camera improvements. Some of these are limited to the Galaxy S24 Ultra, but you should see improved image quality across the lineup. Below is a list of all the camera changes coming to the S24 series. Image quality has been improved by adjusting the brightness when shooting backlit in high-pixel mode.

The clarity of text has been improved when using high-magnification zoom. (Galaxy S24 Ultra Only)

Clarity and picture quality have been improved when recording rear video. (Galaxy S24 Ultra Only)

In photo mode preview, the brightness of dark areas in indoor environments has been increased, and the sharpness of people has been smoothly improved. (Galaxy S24 Ultra Only)

Expression has been improved by additionally applying color data in food mode.

Colors have been improved by adjusting saturation and white balance in night mode.

Image quality has been improved when zooming in on the gallery after shooting a new format DNG in the Expert RAW app.

The expression of fast-moving subjects in backlight conditions in rear photo mode has been improved. (Galaxy S24 Ultra Only)

The exposure and color expression of subjects (people, flowers, etc.) have been improved in photo mode. (Galaxy S24 Ultra Only)

The “Sharpness” option has been added to “Screen Mode” in the display settings so you can enjoy more vivid colors.

