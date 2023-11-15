Galaxy S24 series dummy units are giving us full-on iPhone 14 Pro vibes

TL;DR Dummy units of the Galaxy S24 series have been spotted, giving us a good look at the device.

The flat sides and sharp edges on the Galaxy S24 series dummy units are reminiscent of the iPhone 14 Pro, a design that even Apple has moved on from with the iPhone 15 Pro.

The Galaxy S24 Ultra appears to be an even boxier version of its predecessor.

All eyes are on the Samsung Galaxy S24 series, due for a launch in early 2024. Samsung’s flagships have conventionally been top contenders for the best Android phones you can buy during the year, and the Galaxy S24 appears to be on track for another year of that habit, even if some of them end up with Exynos SoCs. Now, dummy units of the Galaxy S24 series have been spotted in the wild, and they strongly remind us of the iPhone 14 Pro.

Tech reviewer Sonny Dickson got their hands on some dummy units of the Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24 Plus, and Galaxy S24 Ultra and shared a few images.

If these dummy units accurately represent the actual phone, Samsung seems to have taken deep inspiration from the iPhone 14 Pro. The side rails have a shiny finish that stainless steel iPhone Pros have had in the past. The flat edges with sharp endings were one of the most criticized aspects of the iPhone 14 Pro Max.

The Galaxy S24 Ultra’s dummy units also show a far more boxier and sharper phone than the Galaxy S23 Ultra, which was criticized for being rather unergonomic. This time, Samsung seems to have settled on a sharp-edged, sharp-cornered rectangular cuboid as the ideal shape for its top-tier flagship.

Here is an image of the Galaxy S22 Plus next to an iPhone 14 Pro. The dummy units of the Galaxy S24 series have more in common with the iPhone than with its predecessor!

The dummy units also align well with the leaked renders of the device. This increases the probability that they are a close representation of the actual phone. We’ll still have to wait for Samsung to launch the phone for final confirmation, but January 2024 isn’t that far away.

