Galaxy S24 codenames suggest Samsung hasn't killed Plus model

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

TL;DR It’s believed that the Galaxy S24 series is codenamed ‘Muse.’

The Galaxy S24 Ultra is apparently codenamed ‘Muse3.’

This name suggests that we’ll see both a Galaxy S24 and S24 Plus next year.

Samsung is expected to launch the Galaxy S24 series next year, and we’ve already seen several apparent leaks. Now, two Samsung-focused websites have revealed another purported detail.

SamMobile and GalaxyClub both report that the Galaxy S24 series uses the internal codename “Muse.” It’s not a surprise to hear a codename for Samsung flagships far in advance of a release. After all, the Galaxy S23 family’s “Diamond” codename was leaked ahead of launch too.

Long live the Plus model? But the two outlets also report that the Galaxy S24 Ultra uses the codename “Muse3.” This implies that there are “Muse1” and “Muse2” models as well, ostensibly the Galaxy S24 and S24 Plus, respectively.

This is particularly newsworthy as one Korean news outlet claimed Samsung could drop the S24 Plus in 2024. The report was most notably disputed by WinFuture journalist Roland Quandt at the time.

Either way, the S24 Ultra’s apparent codename suggests Samsung is indeed bringing a full lineup of Galaxy S24 models to the table next year. But it’s also theoretically possible the company was working on three models at first and then decided to drop the Plus variant without changing the codenames for the other models.

