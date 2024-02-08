Samsung's next Galaxy S24 update may let your manually adjust screen vividness

TL;DR Samsung is expected to roll out an update to fix the washed-out colors on the Galaxy S24 Ultra.

The update is tipped to bring a new Vividness adjuster to the S24 series.

Users will be able to manually adjust color levels to their liking from the Vivid profile settings.

The Galaxy S24 Ultra’s display appears washed out to many users. While the Samsung phone offers multiple color profiles as always, Galaxy S24 Ultra users, Android Authority testers included, noticed that the “Vivid” profile doesn’t work as intended. The colors on the S24 Ultra look duller than the S23 Ultra when the Vivid setting is applied to both phones. Now, it looks like Samsung might address the problem with an upcoming software update.

According to tipster Ice Universe, Samsung’s next Galaxy S24 series update will introduce a manual slider to adjust the color saturation levels within the Vivid profile settings. The option will be termed “Vividness,” and those who are dissatisfied with the default Vivid mode can use it to get the color levels of their choice.

The tipster further claims that if you raise the vividness by one notch using the new option, you will get display colors similar to the Galaxy S23 Ultra. If you raise it by two notches, you should see even brighter colors, similar to the Galaxy S21 Ultra.

Exclusive: The next version of Galaxy S24 series will solve the problem that the vivid screen mode is not vivid. Add the “Vividness” option, and you can adjust the vividness of the third gear by yourself. The default is S24′ s current vividness, So people who are satisfied with… pic.twitter.com/gtPtKxsBdl — ICE UNIVERSE (@UniverseIce) February 8, 2024

It’s unclear when the update will roll out, but Ice’s post on X suggests it could be right around the corner.

Samsung previously defended the washed-out look of the Galaxy S24 Ultra’s Vivid setting by claiming that it was implemented on purpose.

“We have adjusted the colors and brightness of Galaxy S24 series products to provide more accurate and comfortable viewing during use. Some changes have been made to the display technology to provide a more natural viewing experience, so users may notice differences in color depth compared to older devices. This display behavior is an intentional color adjustment and is not a product defect, so it can be used safely,” the company told a news outlet.

It looks like Samsung has realized its users want more vivid colors when they select the said color profile and is giving them the best option to adjust those settings.

