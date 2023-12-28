Galaxy S24 pricing leak has a few surprises for Samsung fans

TL;DR The Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24 Plus could see a lower price tag compared to the Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23 Plus, according to a price leak.

On the other hand, the Galaxy S24 Ultra could have a higher price tag, though it will also have more RAM.

Samsung is expected to announce the Galaxy S24 series in early January 2024, and we’re very excited to see what the company has in store for us. Practically everything about the phones has leaked, including images and spec sheets, but the pricing and availability will remain a mystery until Samsung officially announces the same. If you can’t wait for that, a new leak sheds light on the pricing, and it has a few surprising decisions.

As per a report by GalaxyClub, the Galaxy S24 and S24 Plus could be cheaper than their predecessors, while the S24 Ultra could be on the higher side.

The report suggests the following as launch prices: Galaxy S24: 128GB for €899 (~$999) 256GB for €959 (~$1,065)

Galaxy S24 Plus: 256GB for €1,149 (~$1,276) 512GB for €1,269 (~$1,409)

Galaxy S24 Ultra: 256GB for €1,449 (~$1,609) 512GB for €1,569 (~$1,743) 1TB for €1,809 (~$2,009)

Note that the US pricing mentioned above are direct conversion of the EU pricing. Samsung will likely have a different pricing strategy for the US market and will also likely have some exciting pre-order discounts and trade-in deals. The final prices will also differ across the EU considering local taxes, though the general pricing tier is expected to remain applicable across the EU region.

To put it into perspective, the Galaxy S23 (8GB + 128GB) cost €949 at launch, while the Galaxy S23 Plus (8GB + 256GB) cost €1,199. Samsung is going for an aggressive price for the Galaxy S24 and S24 Plus that undercuts their predecessor, and even more impressively for the Plus since the S24 Plus is expected to have more RAM (12GB).

However, the Galaxy S24 Ultra is getting expensive in Europe. The Galaxy S23 Ultra started at €1,399, though that version had only 8GB of RAM, and 12GB of RAM is available on higher storage variants. The Galaxy S24 Ultra is expected to come with 12GB RAM across its storage variants.

This is a leak at the end of the day, so take it with a pinch of salt. Nothing is official unless Samsung says it is, so we will have to wait a few more weeks to learn the actual pricing for the US.

