Other regions might also get lucky with a Snapdragon Galaxy S24 Plus

TL;DR Two leakers have claimed that the Galaxy S24 Plus will offer Snapdragon power in India.

The sources add that the base Galaxy S24 will still get an Exynos chip in the market, though.

The Galaxy S24 series is just two weeks away from launching, and we’re still seeing a torrent of leaks. Now, it looks like there could be good news on the chipset front for consumers in one major market outside the US.

Tipsters Tarun Vats and Yogesh Brar have both claimed on X that the Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus will be available with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset in India. The two leakers also claimed that the base Galaxy S24 would still get the Exynos 2400 processor.

These claims, if confirmed, would be a major change from recent rumors. Leaks last year pointed to the entire Galaxy S24 series gaining Snapdragon power in the US. However, it was believed that Galaxy S24 and S24 Plus models outside the US would swap the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip for the Exynos 2400 SoC. The Ultra model is expected to gain Snapdragon horsepower in all markets.

This could be good news for Indian consumers, as it means they don’t have to pay a fortune for the Galaxy S24 Ultra if they want a Samsung phone with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3.

Snapdragon chips are generally considered to be better than their Exynos equivalents, although Samsung’s chips have sometimes held the advantage in a few areas. Furthermore, the Adreno GPU used inside Snapdragon SoCs tends to offer better support for specific tasks like emulation.

We’ll need to wait for these phones to launch to see whether the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 is indeed better than the Exynos 2400. But wouldn’t it be hilarious if the base Galaxy S24 was more powerful than the S24 Plus and Ultra?

