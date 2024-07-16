The Galaxy S24 Plus plunges by $250 in Prime Day sale

Ryan Whitwam / Android Authority

It’s easy to be cynical about the Amazon sale, but this Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus Prime Day deal is the best we’ve ever tracked on the device. If you secure your purchase before the promotion is over or stock runs out, you can pick up the fantastic flagship for just $749.99.

Amid fierce competition, we named the Galaxy S24 Plus the best Android phone for most people. The $250 price drop is on the base model, but you can make that a $300 markdown if you pick up the 512GB variant. It’s on offer for $819.99 on Amazon right now.

That isn’t even the biggest discount on the range. The Galaxy S24 Ultra is also hitting new lows today, with a massive $325 discount taking the phone below $1,000 for the first time ever. The base model is available for just $974.99. If it’s beyond your budget, you can turn to the $200 savings on the standard Galaxy S24, which is down from $800 to $599.99.

The widgets above take you to the deals, and non-Prime members can take advantage of the 30-day free trial to land these excellent S24 Prime Day offers.

