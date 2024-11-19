Samsung slashes $275 off the Galaxy S24 Plus in its holiday sale

Ryan Whitwam / Android Authority

Not only is the Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus our favorite handset of the flagship series, but I also capitalized on the holiday sales to buy myself one! If you’re tempted to follow my lead, your timing couldn’t be better. Samsung’s Black Friday sale includes a massive $275 price drop on the Android phone in the exclusive online colorways. Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus for $724.99 ($275 off)

There aren’t any hoops to jump through to take advantage of this deal — it’s a straight cash discount, but you won’t see it the moment you open the deal page via the link above or the widget further down this page. You’ll need to scroll down the Samsung page until you see the trade-in section, as shown in the image below. Instead of selecting a trade-in, choose the option of $200 Samsung Instant Savings instead.

Once you’ve locked in this option, head back up the page and select one of the Samsung Online Exclusive colorways. The full $275 discount will be applied.

You can also use the same approach to score an incredible $420 price drop on the 512GB model of the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra. Again, you’ll need to scroll down and choose $300 Samsung Instant Savings instead of a trade-in and go for one of the exclusive online colors. Applying the discount to the higher storage capacity variant drops the price to a record-low of just $999.99.

If the hue isn’t to your liking, who cares? You’re going to stick a case on it anyway.

This amazing offer may be subject to limited stock, so use the widgets above to check out the offers for yourself while you can.

