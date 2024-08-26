Save $200 on the Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus, one of our favorite phones for most people

Ryan Whitwam / Android Authority

The Samsung Galaxy S24 series is widely recognized for having some of the best phones of 2024, even as we approach the year’s end. And while the Galaxy S24 Ultra is the top dog, many of us would agree that the Galaxy S24 Plus is the best model for most people. Especially right now that you can get it at a $200 discount, bringing the price down to just $799. Get the Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus for $799

This deal is available directly from Amazon. The offer is labeled as a “limited time deal,” so the price may go back to normal any time. It’s also worth noting that this discount applies to all available color versions: Onyx Black, Marble Gray, Cobalt Violet, and Amber Yellow.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus New hardware, powerful AI tools Packed with a lengthy suite of new AI features, the Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus is the 6.7-inch-sized base-model of the S24 series. Sharing most specs and features with the standard S24 model, the S24 Plus offers a larger battery, more storage space, 12GB of RAM, and a bump to Quad HD resolution. Built for those that want a larger display, but are not interested in the very best features available only in the S24 Ultra. See price at Amazon Save $200.99 Limited time deal!

The Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus is nothing short of amazing. In fact, we argue it may be the best device in the Galaxy S24 series for most people. You should really only upgrade to the Ultra version if you want the S Pen, better cameras, or live somewhere where the Plus gets an Exynos 2400 chip.

If you can live without those improvements, the Galaxy S24 Plus offers much more bang for your buck, especially when you factor in a $200 discount. In the USA, it will have a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor and 12GB of RAM, so performance will be no issue. It has a large 6.7-inch display with a QHD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate.

According to our tests, battery life is excellent at about a day and a half on a single charge, and the cameras are very solid, even if the Ultra has an advantage. You’ll also get all the handy Samsung AI features, and an industry-leading update promise of seven years.

Want in on this amazing smartphone? It is still among Samsung’s best, and we even have it in our list of the best Android smartphones. Go get yours soon! We’re not sure how long the price will stay this low.

