Now Brief may not stay a Galaxy S25 exclusive for much longer

TL;DR Now Brief is included in the latest One UI 7 beta for the Galaxy S24.

However, there is no way to see or access the feature without using a trick to show hidden functions.

The code for the feature also exists on the Galaxy S23 series, Galaxy Z Fold 6, Galaxy Z Flip 6, and Galaxy S10 Plus.

One of the new One UI 7 features that debuted with the Galaxy S25 series is Now Brief. It’s a feature that summarizes your daily schedule, news, tasks, and so on. This feature is currently exclusive to the Galaxy S25 series, but it looks like it could come to older Galaxy devices.

A user on X (formerly Twitter) was able to access Now Brief on a Galaxy S24 device with the latest beta of One UI 7. There’s currently no normal way to see this feature, but the user says they were able to access it by using the activity launcher. According to SamMobile, you can do the same thing with the Galaxy S23 series, the Galaxy Z Fold 6, the Galaxy Z Flip 6, and the Galaxy S10.

Although there is code for the feature on all of these phones, you still can’t use it because there’s no access to the main UI. However, you can check out the settings page for Now Brief. You can even set up a shortcut to the settings on your home screen.

The stable version of One UI 7 is expected to roll out for the Galaxy S24 family, Galaxy Z Flip 6, and Galaxy Z Fold 6 on April 7. It will then subsequently launch on older devices, like the Galaxy S23, in the following weeks. Once the stable version of One UI 7 is out for these phones, it may activate Now Brief.

