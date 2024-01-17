Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.
Instagram and Snapchat now support Galaxy S24's full camera quality in their apps
- Samsung has announced that the Instagram and Snapchat apps on the Galaxy S24 series will give you the same camera quality as the stock camera app.
- Instagram and Snapchat on the Galaxy S24 series will not be limited to taking a photo of the camera viewfinder but will be able to access the camera’s full capabilities.
The Galaxy S24 series is here, bringing plenty of AI goodness to Samsung’s flagship phone. If you are deep into social media, the Galaxy S24 brings another reason to cheer. Samsung has announced that Instagram and Snapchat on the Galaxy S24 series will give you the same camera quality as the stock camera app.
Previously, the “camera” function on social media apps like Instagram and Snapchat would present a camera-like viewfinder to users but only take a screenshot of what is being displayed. A screenshot of the camera viewfinder is fundamentally different from an actual photo, as it will miss out on the full range of depth and detail information that the default camera app can capture. On modern phones like the Galaxy S24 series, the camera app also has an extensive processing pipeline that often relies on merging multiple bursts of photos. You naturally lose these benefits when you take a screenshot of the viewfinder.
With the Galaxy S24 series, Samsung says apps like Instagram and Snapchat can access the camera’s full capabilities. Instagram is a primary partner for this phone series, and you can click photos in the Instagram app and get the same quality as the stock camera app.
Premium Galaxy S series camera features now integrate directly with mobile apps in HDR to level up social sharing.
Ideally, you’d still default to the camera app, as a lot of AI-based processing happens based on scene recognition, which other apps often do not have access to. The camera app also lets you switch between the various camera modes and features specific to that phone, which third-party apps aren’t very good at. But if you prefer shooting within the Instagram or Snapchat apps, you can rest assured that you won’t miss out on too much if you stick to the camera modes and features that Instagram and Snapchat support.
Instagram will also show images and photos within the app in Super HDR on the Galaxy S24 series.
We’ll be testing Samsung’s claims for improved photo quality on Instagram and Snapchat once we get our hands on the new phones.