One UI 7 to deliver speedy fingerprint unlock for Galaxy S24 users

TL;DR Samsung is expected to speed up fingerprint unlocking on the Galaxy S24 series with the One UI 7 update.

Fingerprint unlocking on the Galaxy S24 family has been widely criticized for being slower than tech found on competing devices.

A new One UI 7 beta is expected to land in the coming days, with the final release slated alongside the launch of the Galaxy S25 series.

If you have a Galaxy S24 series phone, you may be one of the many users who find fingerprint unlocking frustratingly slow. The ultrasonic sensor on the reigning Samsung flagships has been widely criticized for being slower than the tech found on competing devices. Thankfully, One UI 7 might finally fix the problem.

According to prolific tipster Ice Universe, fingerprint unlocking on the Galaxy S24 family will become much faster with the upcoming One UI 7 beta 3 update. The clicky sound effect that comes with the unlocking system will also be crisper and clearer. Here’s a preview clip of the improved Galaxy S24 fingerprint unlocking experience posted by the leaker on X (formerly Twitter):

Not only the sound is clearer, but also the fingerprint unlocking speed is extremely fast, which is faster than the previous version. pic.twitter.com/7tCIKgGrOW — ICE UNIVERSE (@UniverseIce) January 2, 2025

The One UI 7 update is currently in beta testing. It’s only available for the Galaxy S24 series right now, with a new version of the beta software expected to land in the coming days. The final One UI 7 update, a.k.a. the stable version, will only be released for the Galaxy S24 series after the launch of the new Galaxy S25 flagships.

