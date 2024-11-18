Deal: The Samsung Galaxy S24 FE is $175 off (or more)

Lanh Nguyen / Android Authority

We reported on some really hot Samsung Galaxy S24 series discounts this morning. While those are great offers, the base Galaxy S24 is the cheapest model you can get at $699.99. We know some of you still don’t want to spend that much on a phone. Lucky for you, the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE is also on sale for just $474.99, instead of the $649.99 full retail price. Not only that, but those who let Best Buy activate the phone with a carrier can save an extra $100! Buy the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE for just $474.99, or $374.99 with carrier activation

This offer is available from both Best Buy and Amazon. We’re linking to the Best Buy page because this retailer discounts all color versions of the phone and has an additional $100 discount for those who activate the phone with either Verizon or AT&T. If you prefer to go with Amazon, the online retailer has the Blue and Mint color versions for a higher $499.99 price, which is arguably still a nice discount.

FE stands for “fan edition.” This Samsung series is made to cater to those who love what Samsung has to offer, but would prefer not paying the high price tags the company’s flagships come with. The Samsung Galaxy S24 FE takes all the best parts of the regular S24 series, but makes some sacrifices to reduce the price, offering a much better value for your hard-earned dollars.

The Samsung Galaxy S24 FE’s design is actually more similar to the Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus. It is very similar in size, has the same aluminum frame, and has glass on the front and back of the device. It even has an IP68 rating, the highest level of dust and water resistance we see on most smartphones.

The 6.7-inch AMOLED 2X display has a Hull HD+ resolution and a 120HZ refresh rate. The definition isn’t as high as the S24 Plus’ QHD resolution, but it is still very good. It also differs in that it has no Qualcomm processor, which we would prefer. Either way, the Exynos 2400e is still powerful enough to keep most people happy, and the 8GB of RAM is still nice. Not to mention, the camera system is very decent for a device at this price range, especially at today’s discounted cost. Most casual users will have no issue with the 4,700mAh battery. It also has 25W wired and 15W wireless charging, so you can juice it up relatively quickly. Of course, you can learn more about our thoughts on this phone in our Samsung Galaxy S24 FE hands-on feature. If you want some great alternatives, we also have a list of the best budget phones. Keep in mind that this is a record-low price for the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE, which was released less than two months ago, on September 26. And if you can get it for $374.99 with a Verizon or AT&T activation, that is pretty much a steal! We don’t think this deal will last too long, so go grab yours as soon as possible.

