The Galaxy S24 series could offer a handy upgrade for gamers

TL;DR A new leak suggests that the Samsung Galaxy S24 series will have better cooling for gaming.

The S24, S24 Plus, and S24 Ultra reportedly have vapor chambers that are 1.5, 1.6, and 1.9 times larger than their S23 counterparts, respectively.

Another leak claims the S24 Ultra will support ray tracing and will have a 12% faster touch response.

We’re only a week away from Samsung’s Galaxy Unpacked event, where it is expected to announce the Galaxy S24 series and possibly other products. A few leaks ahead of the event have provided new details about the next-generation flagship that could be a big win for mobile gamers.

In an X (formerly Twitter) post, user Tarun Vats shared an official-looking marketing image showing off a larger vapor chamber for the S24 series. The social post also includes details suggesting the vapor chambers in the S24, S24 Plus, and S24 Ultra could be 1.5, 1.6, and 1.9 times larger than their S23 counterparts, respectively.

Galaxy S24 will have enhanced cooling performance thanks to larger vapor chambers 👀

• S24+: 1.6 times larger than the S23+

• S24 Ultra: 1.9 times larger than the S23 Ultra#GalaxyS24Plus #GalaxyS24Series #Unpacked… pic.twitter.com/w4ecwCogkV • S24: 1.5 times larger than the S23• S24+: 1.6 times larger than the S23+• S24 Ultra: 1.9 times larger than the S23 Ultra #OneUI6 — Tarun Vats (@tarunvats33) January 10, 2024

And that wasn’t the only leak to suggest as much. Another X user who goes by @hossamgamal380 posted what appears to be leaked presentation slides for the S24 Ultra. One of the slides also claims the vapor chamber for the Ultra is 1.9 times larger. If the S24 series does have a larger vapor cooling system than before, it means these handsets could possibly have better-sustained performance for longer gaming sessions.

In addition to the vapor chamber news, there are a couple of other interesting tidbits mentioned in the slide above. Specifically, it says that the Ultra will support ray tracing, which should greatly improve lighting in the games you play. The slide also claims that the touch response is 12% faster than before, which would give you better control in the game.

