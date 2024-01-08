Galaxy S24 colors leak: More vibrant options incoming?

GizNext/OnLeaks Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus

TL;DR An analyst has revealed apparent Galaxy S24 and S24 Plus colors.

Two potential standout colors include Sandstone Orange and Sapphire Blue.

The Galaxy S24 series is roughly a week away from launching, and the leaks show no sign of letting up just yet. Now, an analyst has revealed apparent Galaxy S24 colors.

Display insider and analyst Ross Young has posted purported colors for the Galaxy S24 and S24 Plus on X. Check out the screenshot below.

Twitter/Ross Young

Young says you should expect the base and Plus devices to be available in Amber Yellow, Cobalt Violet, Jade Green, Marble Gray, Onyx Black, Sandstone Orange, and Sapphire Blue color options.

Samsung typically offers several color schemes as Samsung.com exclusives. So we’re guessing this will apply to a few of the aforementioned options.

I’m a big fan of vibrant hues so I’m cautiously happy to see a few colors here, such as orange. Nevertheless, we’d need to wait to see these colors for ourselves before making any judgments.

