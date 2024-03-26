Samsung addresses camera woes with April update for Galaxy S24 series

Samsung has started rolling out a fresh update for the Galaxy S24 series in Korea, India, and Europe. The update comes just days before the month’s end and carries the latest April Android security patch with it. This makes the Galaxy S24 series the first from Samsung’s stable to get the next month’s security software. But that’s not it. The new software also includes camera fixes for the S24, S24 Plus, and S24 Ultra.

According to a post on Samsung’s Korean community forums , the Galaxy S24 series April update carries firmware version S928NKSU1AXCA in Korea. It weighs 797.83MB and is still based on One UI 6.1. In India, the AXCA update weighs in at 992.2MB and comes with April 2024 security patches.

On the camera front, the post mentions that the update brings the following improvements and fixes:

Improved low-light images

Improved colors in ExpertRAW app

Improved text clarity when zooming in photo mode

Support for 480 x 480 resolution in Instant Slow Mo

It looks like tipster Ice Universe was right about this new update. They previously predicted that Samsung would roll out major camera improvements with the April update for the Galaxy S24 series. It’s unclear right now, but the update could also carry some other camera optimizations.