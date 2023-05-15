Discover Samsung event: Save up to $800 on the Galaxy S23 Ultra and other flagships

Dhruv Bhutani / Android Authority

Samsung really wants you to get your hands on a good Galaxy flagship, and it’s back again with another week of exciting offers. This time, you can get up to $750 of enhanced trade-in and up to $50 of Samsung Credit on devices like the Galaxy S23 Ultra and Galaxy S23 Plus. There’s also a sweet deal on the Galaxy S22 Ultra, which makes it an absolute steal.

As part of its Discover Samsung Event on May 15-21, Samsung has a bunch of deals on smart home products and appliances. Thrown into the fray are a few good offers on smartphones too.

Today, on May 15, you can get a Galaxy S23 Ultra for as low as $450. The phone has an MRP of $1,200 for the 256GB variant, but you can bring the price down by up to $750 through enhanced trade-ins. You also get another $50 in Samsung Credit.

For those who read the fine print, Samsung is also offering a free memory upgrade to 512GB at the same price. So you could walk away with a 512GB Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra for an effective price of just $400 (counting the $50 Samsung Credit) if you play your cards right. Buy the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra for as low as $450

If you miss the deal today, there are some more exciting deals throughout the week. Tomorrow, May 16, Samsung will let you buy the Galaxy S22 Ultra for $900 without needing any trade-ins. That’s a good price for what is still a top-tier flagship with many years of active support left. Buy the Galaxy S22 Ultra for just $900 on May 16

Wednesday, May 17, Samsung will offer up to $700 in enhanced trade-in and $50 Samsung Credit on the Galaxy S23 Plus. Get up to $700 enhanced trade-in and more on the Galaxy S23 Plus

Beyond these three days, Samsung will continue to offer enhanced trade-in of up to $700 on the Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23 Plus and up to $750 on the Galaxy S23 Ultra.

