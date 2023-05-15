Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.
Discover Samsung event: Save up to $800 on the Galaxy S23 Ultra and other flagships
Samsung really wants you to get your hands on a good Galaxy flagship, and it’s back again with another week of exciting offers. This time, you can get up to $750 of enhanced trade-in and up to $50 of Samsung Credit on devices like the Galaxy S23 Ultra and Galaxy S23 Plus. There’s also a sweet deal on the Galaxy S22 Ultra, which makes it an absolute steal.
As part of its Discover Samsung Event on May 15-21, Samsung has a bunch of deals on smart home products and appliances. Thrown into the fray are a few good offers on smartphones too.
Today, on May 15, you can get a Galaxy S23 Ultra for as low as $450. The phone has an MRP of $1,200 for the 256GB variant, but you can bring the price down by up to $750 through enhanced trade-ins. You also get another $50 in Samsung Credit.
For those who read the fine print, Samsung is also offering a free memory upgrade to 512GB at the same price. So you could walk away with a 512GB Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra for an effective price of just $400 (counting the $50 Samsung Credit) if you play your cards right.
If you miss the deal today, there are some more exciting deals throughout the week. Tomorrow, May 16, Samsung will let you buy the Galaxy S22 Ultra for $900 without needing any trade-ins. That’s a good price for what is still a top-tier flagship with many years of active support left.
Wednesday, May 17, Samsung will offer up to $700 in enhanced trade-in and $50 Samsung Credit on the Galaxy S23 Plus.
Get up to $700 enhanced trade-in and more on the Galaxy S23 Plus
Beyond these three days, Samsung will continue to offer enhanced trade-in of up to $700 on the Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23 Plus and up to $750 on the Galaxy S23 Ultra.