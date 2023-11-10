Early Black Friday deal slashes $300 off the Galaxy S23 Ultra

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

Amazon is leading into the Black Friday period with some compelling offers, including this massive price drop. The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra just plunged to $899.99 on the site, giving you the chance to save $300 on the flagship Android phone. Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra for $899.99 ($300 off)

The base 256GB model of this fantastic device has never dipped this low until now. Even on Prime Day, the savings were a mere $250. The chance to save 25% on the best Samsung phone for power users isn’t to be missed, and it’s available on two of the four colorways that Amazon stocks.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra The Ultra release of Samsung's 2023 flagship line Powered by the same Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 as the smaller models in the series, the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra offers larger storage capacities and a whopping 200MP camera. S Pen support and a 6.8-inch display make the Ultra ideal for note-takers on the go. See price at Amazon Save $300.00

Scoring a solid 10 out of 10 in our review, the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is the paragon of what a smartphone should be. It boasts a robust design with a 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED display, protected by Gorilla Glass Victus 2, and features a 120Hz variable refresh rate. It’s powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy, offering enhanced performance with higher CPU and GPU clock speeds compared to the standard Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. The device is equipped with a large 5,000mAh battery, supporting 45W wired and 15W wireless charging. The camera system features a new 200MP Isocell HP2 primary sensor, complemented by two 10MP telephoto lenses (3x and 10x optical zoom) and a 12MP ultrawide camera. Additional features include IP68 water and dust resistance and support for the included S Pen.

This Black Friday Galaxy S23 Ultra deal will undoubtedly sell out fast, so catch it while you can via the widget above.

