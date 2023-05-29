Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.
Is this $225 price drop on the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra going to last?
The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is arguably the best Android phone you can buy, and the Cream color of the device is currently sitting at a record-low price of just $974.99 ($225 off).
All colorways of the device are on offer right now, mostly at $999.99. Saving $200 on this premium handset is an excellent deal anyway, but what’s curious is the extra $25 discount on the Cream color. It’s not enough of a disparity to consider it a glitch, but it might mean that it won’t stay at this great price for long. We won’t be looking a gift horse in the mouth. We find the Cream color quite fetching, but if you’re planning to cover it up with a Galaxy S23 Ultra case anyway, it’s of little importance which color you go for.
The Galaxy S23 Ultra boasts impressive features. The large 6.8-inch dynamic AMOLED display is stunning, with a bright and sharp screen that supports a wide range of refresh rates up to 120Hz. Powered by the top-of-the-line Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset and 8GB of RAM, the S23 Ultra delivers flawless performance in everyday use. The new Isocell HP2 sensor with an upgraded 200MP main camera also ensures top-notch photography capabilities. Any chance to pick up the phone for under $1,000 just months after its release is a real coup.
