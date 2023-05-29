Is this $225 price drop on the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra going to last?

All colorways of the device are on offer right now, mostly at $999.99. Saving $200 on this premium handset is an excellent deal anyway, but what’s curious is the extra $25 discount on the Cream color. It’s not enough of a disparity to consider it a glitch, but it might mean that it won’t stay at this great price for long. We won’t be looking a gift horse in the mouth. We find the Cream color quite fetching, but if you’re planning to cover it up with a Galaxy S23 Ultra case anyway, it’s of little importance which color you go for.