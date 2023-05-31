Here's how much it costs to make the Galaxy S23 Ultra

Harley Maranan / Android Authority Galaxy S23 Ultra

TL;DR The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra reportedly costs $469 to make.

The processor, cellular components, and display accounted for most of the bill.

This analysis doesn’t take other costs into account, such as marketing and labor.

Samsung’s Galaxy S23 Ultra retails for a cool $1,199 in the US, making it one of the most expensive smartphones outside foldable phones.

Now, tracking and analytics firm Counterpoint Research has analyzed the phone’s bill-of-materials (BoM), claiming that the premium smartphone costs $469 to make.

Counterpoint adds that the processor and cellular components accounted for the biggest chunk of change (35% of the total BoM). This was followed by the display (18%) and “others” category (15%). The latter category consists of features like the vibration motor, waterproofing, and more.

It must be stressed, however, that this analysis doesn’t mean Samsung is making $730 on every Galaxy S23 Ultra model sold in the US. These reports don’t include other costs such as labor, marketing, software testing, research, and more.

There’s no word on the BoM for the Galaxy S22 Ultra, but the tracking company previously noted that the $1,199 Galaxy S21 Ultra costs $533 to make. The S20 Ultra was, in turn, 7% cheaper to make than the S21 Ultra. This suggests Samsung could be increasing its profit margin with the Galaxy S23 Ultra.

