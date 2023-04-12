Test shows Galaxy S23 series has much slower wireless charging than S22

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

TL;DR The Galaxy S23 series takes much longer to wirelessly charge than the S22 range, a test found.

The S23 Ultra in particular took 39 minutes longer to hit 100% than the S22 Ultra.

Samsung has offered wireless charging on its best Android phones for years now, and the Galaxy S23 series is no different. The company has stuck with 15W speeds this time, but a new test suggests that the Galaxy S23 series seriously lags behind its predecessors.

PhoneArena pitted the Galaxy S23 family against the Galaxy S22 series and several iPhone models in a wireless charging test. The outlet used a Samsung 15W wireless charging pad ( EP-P2400) for all Galaxy phones while using Apple’s official 20W charger for iPhones.

The results show that the Galaxy S23 series can be much slower than the S22 series. This is particularly noteworthy for the Galaxy S23 Ultra, wirelessly topping up in two hours and 37 minutes. By comparison, the S22 Ultra topped up in one hour and 58 minutes, despite having the same battery capacity. Check out the outlet’s graph below.

So what could be the reason for this discrepancy, then? It likely has nothing to do with the charging pad used, as this is Samsung’s official pad so we should get the best compatibility. The outlet did however suggest that Samsung could be offering slower charging speeds due to concerns about heat and battery degradation.

Then again, the company has offered a “fast wireless charging” toggle in flagship phones for years now. This is enabled by default on older Galaxy phones. But it’s also enabled out-of-the-box on the Galaxy S23 series. PhoneArena confirmed to us that the fast charge toggle was enabled though, so we can rule this out as a contributing factor.

We’ve also asked Samsung to clarify the Galaxy S23 range’s wireless charging speeds and whether it was indeed throttling wireless speeds on the new phones. After all, it’s strange that the company claims 15W speeds for both the S23 and S22 families when there’s a major difference in charging time (particularly with the Ultra models, which have identical battery sizes).

