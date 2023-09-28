Videos show Galaxy S23 FE in the wild, could be a fingerprint magnet

TL;DR Two YouTube video clips have shown an apparent Galaxy S23 FE in the wild.

The clips show a model with a Graphite color scheme and glossy back.

Samsung is gearing up to release the Galaxy S23 FE, and leaks have painted a pretty detailed picture of what to expect. Now, it looks like the upcoming phone has surfaced in two short YouTube clips.

YouTube user gabrieltechnology5141 (h/t: Alvin on X) posted two Shorts on YouTube, showing off an apparent Galaxy S23 FE handset. We get a good look at the phone from several angles. Check out the first clip at the top of the page and the second video below.

The clips show the claimed Galaxy S23 FE in a Graphite color scheme with a silver frame. The rear cover also has a glossy finish, which will likely be a fingerprint magnet. We can also plainly see the triple rear camera cutouts here.

We get a look at the front of the phone too, featuring a center-aligned punch-hole cutout and relatively sizeable bezels compared to the Galaxy S23 series.

There isn’t much else to glean from these two clips. But the fact that the device is shown off in the wild suggests that the Galaxy S23 FE’s launch is imminent.

