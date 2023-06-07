Record-low price on the Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus is top of our best Android phones list based on our assessment that it’s the best Android phone for most people. It just dropped to its best price yet on Amazon, giving you a window to pick it up for just $825.99 ($175 off).

The Galaxy S23 Plus deal represents an 18% discount on the 256GB model of the device, although it’s only available on the Cream colorway. The other colors are available for $849.99, which is still a great offer.

We called it the best Android phone to buy for most people due to balancing impressive features with a relatively affordable price. It inherits the elegant design of its predecessor, the Galaxy S22 Plus, featuring a flat 6.6-inch AMOLED display with symmetrical bezels. Powered by the overclocked Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset variant, the S23 Plus delivers stellar performance. The device offers exceptional battery life, with the larger 4,700mAh cell easily lasting a full day and even nearing two days with moderate usage. You’ll also get a more-than-capable camera performance, capturing spectacular photos with its versatile lens setup.

The premium Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra also got a big markdown today, matching its previous lowest price of $974.99 ($225 off). Again, there’s only one color available at this excellent price, but you can always throw a case on it if Lavender isn’t to your liking.

Learn more about these Galaxy S23 Plus and Ultra deals while they last via the widgets above.

