This Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus trade-in deal ends at midnight

Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus The Plus model of Samsung's 2023 flagship Galaxy S series. Matching the upgraded internals and refreshed design of the smaller release, the Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus goes even bigger with a stunning 6.6-inch AMOLED display. Running the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and packing an even bigger battery than its predecessor, expect solid endurance and performance for the duration of its extensive software support promise.

The Samsun Discover event has been running all week, with many great offers on top tech. That includes enhanced trade-in values when you buy the latest Samsung Galaxy flagships. But there are deals of the day too, and Wednesday is the turn of the Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus.

Until midnight tonight, you can save up to $700 on the Galaxy S23 Plus with a trade-in, plus get $50 instant Samsung Credit to spend on accessories or whatever else catches your eye. Considering this is the best Samsung phone for most users, we were excited to see this deal land.

Trading in the Galaxy Z Fold 4 lands you the maximum trade-in credit, but there are also big savings to be made if you switch up your previous generation Samsung or cross over from the iPhone 14 range.

The middle child of the Galaxy S23 range once again represents a fantastic balance between top specs and a more palatable price tag than the Ultra model. It excels in all key areas, featuring an overclocked Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, an exceptional OLED display, and Samsung’s impressive commitment to updates. This phone is simply top-notch.

Being a deal of the day, you don’t have much time to pull the trigger on this Galaxy S23 Plus deal. You can still get enhanced trade-in values on the device for the rest of the week, but buying today gets you the $50 Samsung Credit as an extra sweetener.

